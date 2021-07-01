Last US troops set to leave Bagram Air Base Friday, as US withdrawal from Afghanistan nears completion

CNN - US Politics

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

The last US troops are expected to leave Bagram Air Base on Friday, a senior defense official tells CNN.

The departure marks the end of the American presence at the sprawling compound that became the center of military power in Afghanistan. The full withdrawal of US troops from the country is not complete yet, but expected very soon.

