McConnell warns Democratic tactics to push Biden priorities could sink bipartisan infrastructure deal

CNN - US Politics

By Clare Foran and Manu Raju, CNN

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Democrats to back off their plans to tie a bipartisan infrastructure deal to a larger bill filled with their priorities, warning that both efforts could collapse if they carry through with their plans.

The call by the Kentucky Republican was the clearest sign yet that the Senate GOP may try to deny Democrats the 60 votes they need to pass a bipartisan plan unless they abruptly change tactics.

At an event in Kentucky on Monday, McConnell said when asked about the bipartisan deal, “I think it’s fair to say I’d like to see us get there and I do think the only way we can get there is to delink the two issues. They are really separate issues.”

The comments from the minority leader come after President Joe Biden on Saturday tried to walk back earlier remarks when he said he wouldn’t sign a bipartisan bill on infrastructure unless it came paired with a reconciliation proposal, which Democrats could pass without Republican votes. The initial remark from Biden met with a flurry of criticism from Republicans, and it now remains to be seen if the bipartisan deal can recover.

McConnell said in a statement on Monday that Biden “appropriately delinked” the two issues, but went on to say that he is “calling on President Biden to engage Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi and make sure they follow his lead.” McConnell added that if that does not happen then “President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture.”

The remarks focus a spotlight on congressional Democratic leaders who are trying hard to thread the needle on infrastructure while balancing demands from moderate and progressive factions within the party. Pelosi said last week that the House won’t take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes a larger, more sweeping infrastructure package through budget reconciliation.

“There ain’t gonna be no bipartisan bill, unless we have a reconciliation bill,” she said. “As I said, there won’t be an infrastructure bill, unless we have a reconciliation bill. Plain and simple. In fact, I use the word ain’t. There ain’t going to be an infrastructure bill, unless we have the reconciliation bill passed by the United States Senate,” she reiterated.

A group of 11 Republicans signed onto the bipartisan infrastructure framework, but whether they continue to stand by it remains to be seen. Already, one of that group, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has warned he will vote against the bill if Democrats hold it up to get reconciliation done.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer and Donald Judd contributed to this report.