The week in 15 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, President Biden announced he and a bipartisan group of senators reached a long-sought deal on infrastructure, but there are caution signs ahead. Meanwhile, the spotlight remained on the Capitol riot as more January 6 videos were unveiled, the House announced an investigation and the first defendant was sentenced.
Monday
- Supreme Court rules against NCAA, opening door to significant increase in compensation for student athletes
- DOJ releases Capitol riot videos from major conspiracy case involving the Proud Boys
Tuesday
- Senate Republicans block signature Democratic election bill in key test vote
- Attorney general wants to leave any broad review of Trump Justice Department to inspector general
- NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects
Wednesday
- Kamala Harris to make first trip to the border as vice president this week
- New videos show Capitol rioters attacking police line from officers’ point of view
- Biden warns of ‘more pronounced’ summer crime spike as he announces plan to tackle gun violence
- Judge rebukes GOP for downplaying US Capitol riot as he hands out first sentence in insurrection
Thursday
- Biden: ‘We have a deal’ on infrastructure with bipartisan group of senators
- Pelosi announces the House will establish a select committee to investigate Capitol riot
- Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state
Friday
- Justice Department suing Georgia over voting restrictions
- Capitol rioter downplays attack after apologizing for her crimes in court
- Kamala Harris makes her first visit to the US-Mexico border as vice president
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments