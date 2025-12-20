Respected Journalist Lou Cannon dies at 92

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A journalist known for covering Ronald Reagan for decades has died .

Lou Cannon called Summerland in. Santa Barbara County home.

His journalist son Carl Cannon said his father died Dec. 19th in hospice care, following a stroke.

Cannon served as White House correspondent and wrote a number of book about President Reagan.

Cannon was also friend to KEYT-TV.

The respected journalist always welcomed reporters into his home to video his comments on complex and timely issues.

He kept writing about politics with columns online.

Cannon is survived by his wife Mary and a number of children and grandchildren.

Lou Cannon was 92.