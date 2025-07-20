Locals share concerns about racial profiling

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Department of Homeland Security denies accusations of racial profiling, but that hasn't stopping people sharing their concerns about it at town halls and protests in the wake of local ICE raids.

An Oxnard man said his father was pulled over, despite being a citizen.

Carpinteria Children's Project volunteer Aja Forner said it happened to a number of drivers off Ogen Rd. earlier this month following a raid.

"There was ICE in Carpinteria again on Ogan Street coming and pulling vehicles over, there was a gentleman going to work, he is us citizen, but they were racial profiling and they pulled him over and demanded to see his papers, he provided his social security number and they let him go, but they followed him for eight minutes through town and there were additional ICE agents roaming town looking for more individuals to pull over and demand paper," said Forner, "They legally are not supposed to be racially profiling but I think from what we have seen they are not listening to any of the laws that have put in place and no one's upholding them."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot enforce California state traffic laws, but can initiate a stop if a crime is suspected.

For information visit https://immigrantjustice.org

Forner said a volunteers can help families by donating to the Carpinteria Children's Project.

For more information contact lcruz@carpchildren.org