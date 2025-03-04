WATCH: President Trump’s Address to Congress

President Donald Trump will speak to the 119th Congress in a joint session for the first time since re-election six weeks ago Tuesday evening. House Speaker, Mike Johnson, invited Trump to speak to Congress in January asking "to share your America First vision for our legislative future."

The theme of his address will be the Renewal of the American Dream.

ABC News reports that the President will likely focus on the economy, border security, foreign policy, and his presidential record so far – having signed 76 executive orders since inauguration.

The mother and sister of the late Laken Riley, U.S. Border Patrol Roberto Ortiz, recently-free Russian hostage Marc Fogel, and the Comperatore Family of the late firefighter who was killed by a gunman at a 2024 Trump rally are just some of the special guests invited by the President and First Lady to attend the address.