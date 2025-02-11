Congressman Carbajal to host telephone town hall Wednesday; Info on dialing in or listening below

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is hosting a telephone town hall Wednesday to answer constituent questions after the first few weeks of the Trump Administration.

According to a press release about the telephone town hall from Congressman Carbajal's Office, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and interested attendees can dial in at 833-946-1549 or listen in through the Congressman's website.

Your News Channel was on the scene this past weekend when the Congressman joined local leaders for an emergency town hall in Santa Barbara.

"Donald Trump’s radical agenda is illegal and likely unconstitutional on many fronts," stated the Congressman during the emergency town hall. "I am part of the congressional investigation into the scope of Elon Musk’s access to government systems and data. We will not take this invasion of privacy lying down."

Residents of the Central Coast region are encouraged to sign up for Congressman Carbajal's newsletter to get routine updates as well as learn about upcoming events in the area.