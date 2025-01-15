WATCH: President Biden’s Farewell Address to the Nation

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation Wednesday night, seizing what may be his final opportunity to speak to the nation before he departs the White House.

He plans to deliver the speech at 5 p.m. PT in the Oval Office, the latest in a series of remarks on domestic policy and foreign relations. Earlier in the day, he heralded a long awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which could end more than a year of bloodshed in the Middle East.