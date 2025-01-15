Skip to Content
Politics

WATCH: President Biden’s Farewell Address to the Nation

Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/20/2024
POTUS / X
Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/20/2024
By
Published 3:02 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation Wednesday night, seizing what may be his final opportunity to speak to the nation before he departs the White House.

He plans to deliver the speech at 5 p.m. PT in the Oval Office, the latest in a series of remarks on domestic policy and foreign relations. Earlier in the day, he heralded a long awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which could end more than a year of bloodshed in the Middle East.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Ryder Christ

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content