WATCH: 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

On Tuesday, October 1, ABC News will be airing coverage of the Vice Presidential debate between Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The debate is being hosted by CBS News. ABC News will be airing a simulcast of the debate as well as analysis before and after the debate.

ABC News will be airing coverage on the following schedule:

4:00 pm PT to 5:00 pm PT : ABC News Live preview coverage of the debate.

5:00 pm PT to 6:00 pm PT : ABC News pre-debate program.

6:00 pm PT to 9:00 pm PT : Simulcast coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential debate, followed by post-debate analysis.

8:00 pm PT to 9:00 mid PT : ABC News Live post-debate coverage.

Coverage of the debate will impacted News Channel 3-12 Newscasts. Tuesday's 4pm and 4:30pm newscasts will air as normal.

You can find the 6pm show on NOW only or after the debate on News Channel 3 and 12.

Due to the debate, there will be no 5pm and 6:30pm shows