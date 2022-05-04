Gov. Newsom, state organizations respond to Roe V. Wade draft

Central Coast, CALIF. – Gov. Gavin Newsom and statewide organizations respond to the preliminary U.S. Supreme Court majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal constitutional protections for the right to abortion.

During Wednesday’s press conference in Los Angeles, the California governor said he is outraged with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“When countries around the world are expanding liberties, expanding rights, expanding rights, here we are in the United States of America about to roll back rights,” said Gov. Newsom.

The governor said the state will take further actions for reproductive rights.

“We are a reproductive freedom state, we are going to enshrine that, codify that as we should in our state constitution.”

Statewide organizations also expressed their thoughts and ideas to this possible overturn.

CA Right To Life said it supports the draft opinion.

"They just manufactured a supposed right to commit abortion violence when they said it was in the Constitution when it never was,” said Outreach Director Mary Rose Short. “So, that is very, very encouraging that they might finally correct that error."

Mary Rose Short, with California Right To Life, thinks those who are outraged by the idea of states controlling abortion, are actually arguing AGAINST democracy.

"The irony is, if Roe is overturned, it returns to the people. It becomes part of the democratic process again,” said Short. “And so, they're outraged that we would get to vote on it."