First GOP member of Congress calls on Matt Gaetz to resign

Politics

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger became the first congressional Republican to call on his colleague from Florida, Rep. Matt Gaetz, to resign in the face of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

“Matt Gaetz needs to resign,” Kinzinger tweeted Thursday night, linking to a Daily Beast article about Gaetz that CNN has not confirmed.

The moderate Illinois Republican has been a frequent critic of his own party, especially its embrace of Donald Trump and the former President’s lies about election fraud.

Gaetz has denied all allegations. Staring down the allegations against him, Gaetz has been reaching for a familiar, in-your-face strategy perfected over the last four years by Trump, who fueled his unconventional rise.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.