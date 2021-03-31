John Delaney Fast Facts

Politics

Here is a look at the life of John Delaney, a businessman, former US representative from Maryland and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Personal

Birth date: April 16, 1963

Birth place: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

Birth name: John Kevin Delaney

Father: Jack Delaney, electrician

Mother: Elaine (Rowe) Delaney, homemaker

Marriage: April McClain-Delaney

Children: Summer, Lily, Grace and Brooke

Education: Columbia University, B.S., 1985; Georgetown University Law Center, J.D. 1988

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

Went to Columbia University on scholarships from his father’s trade union, the American Legion, the VFW and the Lions Club.

Delaney was one of the wealthiest members of the US Congress when he served as a representative from Maryland, according to the 2018 Roll Call Wealth of Congress analysis, which placed him as the sixth-richest, with a calculated net worth of $93 million.

The youngest CEO of a publicly traded company when his first company was listed on the stock exchange.

He practiced law briefly at Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge in the late 1980s, after completing law school.

Timeline

1990-1992 – Co-owns and runs American Home Therapies, a health care firm, with Ethan Leder.

1993 – Co-founds HealthCare Financial Partners, a lender to health care companies, with Leder and Edward Nordberg Jr.

1993-1997 – Serves as chairman of the board, CEO and president of HealthCare Financial Partners.

2000-2009 – Co-founds and acts as CEO/executive manager of CapitalSource, a lender to small- and medium-sized businesses.

2010 -2012 – Serves as executive chairman of CapitalSource.

April 6, 2012 – Resigns as executive chairman of CapitalSource after becoming the Democratic candidate in Maryland’s 6th District race.

January 3, 2013-January 3, 2019 – US representative from Maryland’s 6th District.

July 28, 2017 – Announces in a Washington Post opinion piece that he is running for president and will not run for reelection to the House of Representatives.

May 29, 2018 – Delaney’s book, “The Right Answer: How We Can Unify Our Divided Nation,” is published.

January 31, 2020 – Delaney announces that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.