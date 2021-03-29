Biden to announce 90% of adults will be vaccine eligible in three weeks

Politics

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks as well has have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.

According to a White House statement, the President will announce that the US will increase the number of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy vaccination program from the current 17,000 locations to 40,000.

Additionally, the White House said the federal government “will stand up a dozen more mass vaccination sites by April 19,” which includes two new sites in Gary, Indiana, and St. Louis, which were announced earlier Monday. The administration will also establish a new transportation program in partnership with community organizations to get at-risk seniors and people with disabilities access to the vaccines.

The development on vaccine eligibility for American adults was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Last week, Biden announced a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million vaccine doses in arms in his first 100 days in office. He cleared his initial goal — 100 million doses of the vaccine into arms by his first 100 days in office — on day 58 of his presidency.

The President announced on March 11 that he would order states to open up vaccine eligibility to all US adults by May 1.

Monday’s announcement will come hours after administration officials charged with the federal Covid-19 response expressed worry about the current trajectory of coronavirus cases around the country.

After announcing that the US has surpassed 30 million cases of Covid-19, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a virtual White House briefing on Monday she had a feeling of “impending doom,” adding that “right now, I’m scared.”

“Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen. I’m going to pause here. I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky said, appearing to tear up.

Walensky also said she would be speaking with governors on Tuesday to “buckle down” on states reopening too quickly.

This story is breaking and will be updated.