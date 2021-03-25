Biden warns North Korea of ‘responses’ if they continue to test ballistic missiles

Politics

President Joe Biden warned that there would be “responses” if North Korea continues to fire ballistic missiles following the hermit kingdom’s second launch in less than a week.

Asked about the launches at his Thursday news conference, Biden told reporters: “We’re consulting with our allies and partners and there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly.”

The President also said that he agreed with then-President Barack Obama, who warned in 2016 while leaving office that North Korea is the biggest foreign policy threat and issue, answering simply: “Yes.”

Biden added that he’s also “prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization.”

“So that’s what we’re doing right now, consulting with our allies.”

On Wednesday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles. South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that two short-range missiles had been fired from the Hamju area of South Hamgyong province toward the sea, off North Korea’s east coast, at 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. Thursday local time.

The projectiles flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles), and are believed to have been launched from the ground, the statement said.

The exact type of the missiles was unclear, a senior US official told CNN earlier, citing an intelligence briefing.