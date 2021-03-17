ODNI releases joint assessment of threat posed by domestic violent extremism

Politics

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday released an unclassified summary of a joint assessment of the national security threat posed by domestic violent extremism as ordered by the White House in January.

The threat assessment, produced by ODNI, the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security, was transmitted to the White House and Congress on the same day that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers domestic violent extremism is the “greatest threat” to the US.

A Senate aide familiar with the unclassified summary told CNN that it highlights the challenges of dealing with so-called lone wolf extremists — individuals with loose associations following ideologies of hate and extremism who Mayorkas said Wednesday are “willing and able to take those ideologies and execute on them in unlawful, illegal, violent ways.”

It also covers how social media is used by both individuals and extremist groups, the aide said.

The full classified assessment was prepared in response to President Joe Biden’s request for a comprehensive threat assessment of domestic violent extremism, an ODNI official told CNN, adding that the intelligence community was tasked to draw on analysis from across the government and, as appropriate, non-governmental organizations.

The unclassified summary includes the key judgments from the classified report as well as a scope note and a graphic that defines categories of domestic violent extremists, the official noted.

The ODNI official also told CNN that the assessment does not evaluate or address actions of individuals engaged solely in activities protected by the First Amendment or other rights secured by the Constitution.

