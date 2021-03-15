50% of New York voters say Cuomo should not immediately resign, poll finds

Politics

Half of New York state registered voters do not believe Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should immediately resign, a poll released on Monday by Siena College finds, despite mounting pressure for him to step aside in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, as well as his handling of Covid-19 deaths at state nursing homes.

A minority of voters, 35%, said that he should immediately resign, with 15% not sure, according to the poll, which was conducted March 8 through 12.

A majority of voters, 57%, said they were satisfied with the way that the governor has addressed allegations of sexual harassment, while 32% said they were not and 11% either didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion. Fifty-four percent of men said they were satisfied while 59% of women said the same.

Still, more say that Cuomo has committed sexual harassment (35%) than those who say he has not (24%). A sizable 41% say they don’t know or have no opinion.

The poll finds voters are increasingly likely to say they will not vote to reelect Cuomo for a fourth term. Only 34% of voters said they were prepared to reelect Cuomo if he runs for in 2022, while 52% say they would “prefer someone else.” In February, 46% of voters said that they vote to reelect him for a fourth term.

The poll, which surveyed 805 voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points and was conducted by telephone.

This story is breaking and will be updated.