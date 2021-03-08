GOP Sen. Roy Blunt announces he will not run for reelection

Politics

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership, announced Monday that he will not run for reelection, the latest Republican senator to announce he’s not running next year.

“After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt announced in a video message.

Blunt serves as the ranking Republican member of the Senate Rules Committee.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” he said in his announcement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.