The week in 15 headlines
This week, pressure mounted in Washington to pass the long-awaited Covid relief package, including a fresh round of stimulus checks. Republican delay tactics persisted as President Biden scrambled to address infighting among Democrats. Meanwhile, vaccine distribution ramped up across the country and more states opted to reopen.
Monday
- Stimulus negotiations: Pressure turns to the Senate to close deal on Covid relief
- Elizabeth Warren proposes wealth tax on ‘ultra-millionaires’
- Kinzinger’s allies launch super PAC to defend Republicans who impeached Trump
Tuesday
- FBI Director Wray knocks down conspiracy theory that January 6 rioters were ‘fake Trump protesters’
- ‘We’re leaving it open’: Progressives weigh withholding vote on Covid relief over minimum wage
- Biden now says US will have enough vaccine for every adult by the end of May
- From confidence to a distraction: Inside Biden’s failed push for Neera Tanden
Wednesday
- Biden criticizes Texas and Mississippi for lifting restrictions: ‘Neanderthal thinking’
- Senate bill will narrow income eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
Thursday
- Senate begins marathon Covid relief push as debate opens with reading 600-page bill aloud
- Feds on high alert Thursday after warnings about potential threats to US Capitol
- Federal investigators are examining communications between US lawmakers and Capitol rioters
- Charlotte Bennett says she thought Gov. Cuomo was trying to sleep with her
Friday
- House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell sues Trump and close allies over Capitol riot in second major insurrection lawsuit
- Joe Manchin stalls Democrats’ Covid relief push for hours
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
Comments