Kinzinger’s allies launch super PAC to defend Republicans who impeached Trump

Politics

Allies of Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger have launched a super PAC to support Republicans in 2022 who stood up to then-President Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The organizers of the new group, Americans Keeping Country First, said in a memo that they want to “build a potent political operation that provides a counterweight to far-right candidates and groups that threaten primary campaigns against principled House Republican members.”

“In 2022, AKCF will focus on defending Republican members of Congress who took a vote of conscience in favor of impeaching or convicting President Trump,” the organizers wrote. “Supporting these members is a commitment to standing for truth and a strong democracy.”

The organizers of the new super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts, also plan to start a political nonprofit arm to support their work. The Washington Post first reported on the creation of the new groups.

Kinzinger’s allies will face fierce competition from Trump and his growing political operation, which has amassed tens of millions of dollars. The new Kinzinger-aligned super PAC filed with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, a day before Trump went to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, and called out by name the 17 Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him, including Kinzinger.

“Get rid of them all,” the former president said to applause.

Over the weekend, Trump converted two existing committees into PACs that can donate to other candidates. Trump touted his new political apparatus during his Sunday appearance at CPAC, saying there was “only one way … to elect American first Republican conservatives” before directing the audience to his fundraising website.

Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, has sought to steer a new course for his party. In January, he announced a leadership PAC to help like-minded Republicans.

Under federal law, candidates cannot coordinate their strategy or messaging with super PACs and other outside groups, but Kinzinger has committed to appearing as a special guest as the super PAC begins to fundraise.