Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’ on third anniversary of Parkland shooting

President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Congress to institute “commonsense gun law reforms,” including widespread firearm sales background checks and a ban on assault weapons — highlighting an “epidemic of gun violence” in the US on the third anniversary of the deadly Parkland school shooting.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said in a statement.

“This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call,” the statement reads. “We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”

The call from Biden comes three years after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, leaving 17 people dead. The tragedy led many of the survivors to speak out against gun violence and confront lawmakers about gun control reform.

CNN has reached out to the White House on how the administration is planning to enact Biden’s proposed gun law reforms.

The President’s stated commitment to tackling gun violence goes back to his time on the campaign trail, when he campaigned on strengthening gun control measures. His openness to taking on the issue was noted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday, who said Congress would work with the administration to enact two background check bills passed by the House during the last Congress.

“Now, working with the Democratic Senate and Biden-Harris Administration, we will enact these and other life-saving bills and deliver the progress that the Parkland community and the American people deserve and demand,” Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said in a statement.

Congress has long struggled with addressing gun violence in America, even in the wake of mass shootings going back to Columbine in 1999.

Under former President Donald Trump, little action was taken on the issue. The Justice Department did, however, ban bump stocks in 2018 after the device gained national attention when a gunman in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers in 2017, killing 58 people.

Last week, Susan Rice, the head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden, held a virtual meeting with gun violence prevention groups where the two “underscored President Biden’s longstanding record of fighting for families impacted by gun violence, his full support for taking commonsense actions to reduce gun violence, and his unwavering commitment to pushing ahead further steps to make our communities safer,” according to a readout of the meeting provided by the White House.

In his statement, Biden spoke about the personal toll the Parkland tragedy has had on the families of its victims, saying that “like far too many families — and, indeed, like our nation — they’ve been left to wonder whether things would ever be okay.”

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” he said. “The time to act is now.”