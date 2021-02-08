Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to quarantine after security agent tests positive

Politics

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for Covid-19, department chief of staff Laura Schiller said in a statement.

Schiller’s statement says the agent has been in “close contact” with Buttigieg as recently as Monday morning.

Buttigieg tested negative Monday and has not shown any symptoms, the statement said.

Buttigieg received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and Schiller said he will receive the second dose when he completes the quarantine period.

An additional member of the security team will also quarantine due to close contact with the agent.

This story is breaking and will be updated.