House Democrats to take first steps to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments

Politics

House Democrats are set to take the first steps Wednesday to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from her committee assignments, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced, setting a possible floor vote on the issue Thursday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, spoke ahead of Hoyer’s announcement.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a statement. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

After McCarthy’s hours-long meeting with Greene on Tuesday night, GOP members are growing nervous that McCarthy’s lack of action could embolden fringe members in the conference, damage the party’s reputation and ultimately serve as a long-term distraction that will endanger their ability to win back the House in 2022.

Following his meeting with Greene on Tuesday, McCarthy summoned the powerful Steering Committee for a late-night meeting. The GOP steering panel can remove Republican House members from their committee posts, but two officials with direct knowledge of the meeting told CNN that the committee did not make a decision as of Tuesday night.

During his meeting with Greene, McCarthy asked if she would apologize for her past comments and views, which she did not agree to, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN. Another person familiar with their conversation also said that McCarthy provided a slew of options to her, including that she could show remorse and apologize.

McCarthy and the steering committee also discussed other options, including forcing her off just the Education Committee but letting her stay on the Budget Committee, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

Officials said the Steering Committee will meet again Wednesday to see if they can come to a decision. Greene did not meet with the panel.

In relaying how the meeting with Greene went, the two officials who spoke with CNN on Tuesday night said that McCarthy gave no indication that Greene showed any remorse or contrition for her comments.

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.