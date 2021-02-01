Carpinteria resident, former EPA official sues his boss

Politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When Carpinteria resident Mike Stoker was let go from the Environmental Protection Agency as a regional leader he didn't like the words used to describe his work ethic and that's led to a lawsuit against former E.P.A. chief Andrew Wheeler and three others.

Stoker left the E.P.A. in early 2020. This came after issues were raised about excessive travel while he was in charge or a broad area known as Region 9 with the department.

That includes California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, the Pacific Island Territories and 148 Indian tribes.

AT the time of his departure Stoker said he was well received on his trips from government officials and tribal leaders. Some had rarely seen an E.P.A. official until Stoker arrived.

Stoker is previously a Santa Barbara County Supervisor who has served in both the second district and the fifth district. He began in local politics in the 1980's.

He is represented by Santa Barbara Attorney Jordan Hankey in this lawsuit

Hankey says Stoker's suit is for $2.9 million.

In the court filing, Hankey said the defendants are Andrew Wheeler (former head of the E.P.A.), Douglas Benevento, Ryan Jackson and Corry Schiermeyer (E.P.A. administrators.)

After Stoker was out of the position, Hankey said there were published reports that damaged Stoker's reputation. He says information for those reports came from the defendants.

One quote was:

"Mike was too interested in travel for the sake of travel and ignored necessary decision making required of a regional administrator.”

Hankey said in the following days Stoker was presented in a false light and it was disparaging to his good name and reputation. It caused him emotional distress and economic loss.

Stoker is 65 and had planned to continue working but has since had trouble landing a job.

