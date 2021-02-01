Biden to meet with Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who've proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of what he's seeking.

The Republicans propose slimmer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden has spoken with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. The White House invitation came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate.