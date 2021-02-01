Biden asks Supreme Court to delay oral arguments on border wall and asylum rule

Politics

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to postpone oral arguments in significant cases regarding former President Donald Trump’s border wall and a controversial asylum rule.

The Justice Department said Biden has directed a “pause in construction” so that the administration can undertake an assessment “of the legality of the funding and contracting methods used to construct the wall.”

Only hours into his presidency, Biden took an immediate shot at one of his predecessor’s key legacies when he signed a proclamation calling for border wall construction to an end. The administration’s filing Monday shows how the Biden Justice Department is moving to bring building to a halt, as it reviews the former administration’s actions.

In a separate case, DOJ is asking to suspend oral arguments in a case on the Trump-era policy requiring non-Mexican migrants to remain in Mexico until their next court dates in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security recently stopped enrollments in the program, marking a step toward ending it entirely. That case is scheduled for March 1.

The Biden administration is set to reverse scores of Trump administration policies. In the short term, Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden’s acting solicitor general, is expected to play a key role managing a wave of potential reversals concerning issues such as immigration, health care, and religion.

