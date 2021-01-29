11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured, 2 critically, after ingesting an ‘unknown substance’

Politics

Multiple Fort Bliss soldiers were injured after ingesting an “unknown substance” during a field training exercise on Thursday, according to the Texas military post.

“Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today,” Fort Bliss Public Affairs said in a news release Thursday.

Two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

“Medical professionals are working hard to attend to the injured and provide all available aid,” Fort Bliss Public Affairs told CNN.

No additional details were immediately available. However, officials said they would provide updates as more information becomes available.

CNN has also reached out to the Department of Defense.

Located in El Paso, Texas, Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division, “America’s Tank Division.”