READ: Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act
The Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, which Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia plans to introduce Monday, represents a legislative overhaul of the flagship bill addressing child welfare in the US. The new legislation would require the US Department of Health and Human Services to establish national standards for tracking and reporting child fatalities along with near-fatalities as a result of maltreatment.
Read the bill text below.
Comments