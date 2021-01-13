Top White House adviser Hicks no longer works at the White House, a previously planned departure

Politics

Hope Hicks’ last day in the White House was Tuesday, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, a final departure planned before the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Hicks was one of President Donald Trump’s most influential confidantes and a longtime loyalist but hasn’t been at the White House much in recent weeks after she felt her influence waned after she pushed back on the President’s baseless voter fraud claims, the sources said. She also urged him against pursuing legal challenges without competent lawyers in place.

Hicks declined a CNN request for comment.

Hicks resigned from her role as communications director in 2018, a day after she told lawmakers in closed-door testimony that she had told white lies in the course of her duties.

Her departure also came in the wake of a scandal involving former senior aide Rob Porter, whose public defense Hicks helped craft while also dating him at the time.

Porter resigned in disgrace after two of his ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

Following her departure, she worked as the chief communications officer at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

She was once the recipient of Trump’s repeated phone calls, the witness to his angriest moments, and, according to other campaign aides, the person who steamed wrinkles out of his pants. Hicks was also one of the few trusted aides who was often spotted in the White House residence.

But her relationship with Trump shifted dramatically after she left the White House the first time.

While testifying last June, Hicks told lawmakers she has only spoken to Trump between five and 10 times since she left the White House.

However, Hicks remained in close contact with top White House adviser and the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner and other top White House aides.

A onetime model, Hicks joined the Trump Organization working in public relations with Ivanka Trump and moved to Trump’s presidential campaign early in the race. She remained one of the few aides to follow him from his political beginnings to the White House.

Hicks maintained a close relationship not just with the President — who called her “Hopey” — but with members of his family, including Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

This story is breaking and will be updated.