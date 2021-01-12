Skip to Content
Published 3:37 pm

These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked

The vast majority of Democratic lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

A notable few have stayed mum, including President-elect Biden’s nominees who still hold their seats in Congress for the time being, and a couple other moderates who have floated censure as an alternative route.

Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the President:

HOUSE

Republicans

  1. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
  2. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
  3. Rep. John Katko of New York

Democrats

  1. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
  2. Rep. Ted Lieu of California
  3. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
  4. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
  5. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
  6. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
  7. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
  8. Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
  9. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  10. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
  11. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
  12. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
  13. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
  14. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
  15. Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
  16. Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
  17. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
  18. Rep. Mike Thompson of California
  19. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
  20. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  21. Rep. John Garamendi of California
  22. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
  23. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  24. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  25. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  26. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  27. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
  28. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
  29. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
  30. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
  31. Rep. Jackie Speier of California
  32. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
  33. Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
  34. Rep. Katie Porter of California
  35. Rep. Jared Huffman of California
  36. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
  37. Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
  38. Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
  39. Rep. Mark Takano of California
  40. Rep. Grace Meng of New York
  41. Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
  42. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
  43. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
  44. Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
  45. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
  46. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
  47. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
  48. Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York
  49. Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
  50. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
  51. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
  52. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
  53. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
  54. Rep. Tony Cardenas of California
  55. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
  56. Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
  57. Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
  58. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
  59. Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
  60. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia
  61. Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
  62. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida
  63. Rep. Karen Bass of California
  64. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
  65. Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
  66. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
  67. Rep. Al Green of Texas
  68. Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
  69. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
  70. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
  71. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
  72. Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey
  73. Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
  74. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois
  75. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
  76. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
  77. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
  78. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
  79. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
  80. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
  81. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
  82. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
  83. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
  84. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  85. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
  86. Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
  87. Rep. Val Demings of Florida
  88. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
  89. Rep. Barbara Lee of California
  90. Rep. Suzan Delbene of Washington
  91. Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts
  92. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
  93. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama
  94. Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona
  95. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
  96. Rep. Lori Trahan of Florida
  97. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona
  98. Rep. Doris Matsui of California
  99. Rep. Ami Bera of California
  100. Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
  101. Rep. Ro Khanna of California
  102. Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
  103. Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
  104. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
  105. Rep. Julia Brownley of California
  106. Rep. Judy Chu of California
  107. Rep. Brad Sherman of California
  108. Rep. Pete Aguilar of California
  109. Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
  110. Rep. Norma Torres of California
  111. Rep. Linda Sánchez of California
  112. Rep. Nanette Barragán of California
  113. Rep. Lou Correa of California
  114. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
  115. Rep. Mike Levin of California
  116. Rep. Scott Peters of California
  117. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
  118. Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
  119. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  120. Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
  121. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut
  122. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
  123. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
  124. Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
  125. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
  126. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
  127. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia
  128. Rep. David Scott of Georgia
  129. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii
  130. Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii
  131. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
  132. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García of Illinois
  133. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois
  134. Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois
  135. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
  136. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
  137. Rep. André Carson of Indiana
  138. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa
  139. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
  140. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky
  141. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine
  142. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland
  143. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland
  144. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland
  145. Rep. David Trone of Maryland
  146. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts
  147. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan
  148. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
  149. Rep Andy Levin of Michigan
  150. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
  151. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan
  152. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
  153. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota
  154. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
  155. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
  156. Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
  157. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire
  158. Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey
  159. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
  160. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
  161. Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey
  162. Rep. Albio SIres of New Jersey
  163. Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
  164. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
  165. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico
  166. Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York
  167. Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
  168. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
  169. Rep. Paul Tonko of New York
  170. Rep. Joe Morelle of New York
  171. Rep. Brian Higgins New York
  172. Rep. David Price of North Carolina
  173. Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
  174. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
  175. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon
  176. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon
  177. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
  178. Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania
  179. Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island
  180. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Texas
  181. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
  182. Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas
  183. Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas
  184. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont
  185. Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia
  186. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia
  187. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia
  188. Rep. Abigail Spangenberger of Virginia
  189. Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
  190. Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington
  191. Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
  192. Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
  193. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
  194. Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
  195. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin
  196. Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
  197. Rep. Deborah Ross of North Carolina 
  198. Rep. Adam Schiff of California 
  199. Rep. Josh Harder of California 
  200. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland 
  201. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California 
  202. Rep. Juan Vargas of California 
  203. Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia 
  204. Rep. Maxine Waters of California 
  205. Rep. Colin Allred of Texas 
  206. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas 
  207. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois 
  208. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina

SENATE

Republicans

None.

Democrats or independents who caucus with the Democrats

  1. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
  2. Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
  3. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  4. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
  5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
  6. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
  7. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
  8. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
  9. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
  10. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  12. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
  13. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
  14. Sen. Alex Padilla of California
  15. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
  16. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
  17. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
  18. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
  19. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
  20. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
  21. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
  22. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
  23. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
  24. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  25. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
  26. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
  27. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
  28. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
  29. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
  30. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
  31. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
  32. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
  33. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  34. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
  35. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
  36. Sen. Angus King of Maine
  37. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
  38. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

