DC mayor urges people to avoid city during Biden’s inauguration

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday urged Americans to avoid the city during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week and to participate virtually as the city braces for more possible violence following last week’s deadly domestic terror attack on the US Capitol.

The request from Bowser, a Democrat, comes as the mayor has asked Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to declare a pre-disaster declaration for DC in the wake of the riot and as coronavirus cases surge in the District.

Speaking at a news conference, Bowser warned of an “immediate threat to our democracy” and said “Trumpism won’t die on January 20.”

“Our goals right now are to encourage Americans to participate virtually, and to protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol and its grounds on January 6,” Bowser said.

​Bowser is also asking the Trump administration to cancel public gathering permits between January 10 and 24.

This story is breaking and will be updated.