Twitter permanently suspends account of Donald Trump

Politics

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump due to what it is calling "risk of further incitement of violence."

The announcement was made on Twitter's blog Friday afternoon.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Statement from Twitter

Twitter cited a number of tweets sent from the President's account throughout the week as reason for the permanent suspension.

The President's account was restricted for 12 hours following riots at the U.S. Capitol which resulted in hundreds of pro-Trump supporters storming and ransacking the Federal building, leaving five people dead, including one Capitol police officer.

Twitter said it determined that two of the President's tweets violated the companies Glorification of Violence policy which the company says aims to prevent the glorification of violence that "could inspire others to replicate violent acts."

On Thursday, the President released a recorded statement denouncing the actions of the mob, and promising a peaceful transition of power. On Friday, following inquiries from media and political foes and allies, Trump announced he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The official account of the President of the United State, @POTUS, remains active. That account will transition over to the Biden administration following the President-elect's inauguration.

On Thursday, Facebook announced it would suspend the official account belonging to Trump through the inauguration and possibly beyond.