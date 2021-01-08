Federal judge blocks Trump administration asylum rule from taking effect

Politics

A federal judge on Friday blocked a sweeping asylum rule that had been scheduled to take effect nationwide in a matter of days, issuing yet another legal blow to the Trump administration.

The administration has released a series of rules restricting asylum over the last four years, making it nearly impossible for asylum seekers to have their claims granted. Friday’s injunction blocks the implementation of one of those regulations, which had been introduced last summer and finalized in December.

The new rule had been scheduled to be implemented Monday.

Among the issues raised by Judge James Donato of the US District Court for the District of Columbia was the quick turnaround for public comment — only 30 days — and the appointment of acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who’s come under scrutiny for unlawfully filling the role.

Donato became the latest judge to knock Wolf’s appointment, saying in his ruling: “This Court is now the fifth federal court to be asked to plow the same ground about Wolf’s authority vel non to change the immigration regulations.”

He later added: “In effect, the government keeps crashing the same car into a gate, hoping that someday it might break through.”