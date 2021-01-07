These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked
Dozens of lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the president:
HOUSE
Republicans
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Democrats
- Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
- Rep. Ted Lieu of California
- Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
- Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
- Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
- Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
- Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
- Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
- Rep. Mike Thompson of California
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
- Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Rep. John Garamendi of California
- Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
SENATE
Republicans
None.
Democrats
- Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
- Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
- Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
- Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
- Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
- Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
