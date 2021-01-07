Biden to tap Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

Walsh is a veteran union operative, eventually rising to lead Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council, a group that represents ironworker and electrician unions, among others. He outlasted California Labor Secretary Julie Su, who was believed to be among the finalists and Michigan Rep. Andy Levin, who had support from major unions. Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders had also sought the support of labor leaders, but was largely rebuffed.

The decision to select Walsh is a victory for AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who rallied his federation of 56 unions to back the Boston mayor soon after Biden won the election in November.

By taking the job, Walsh would sidestep a potentially difficult re-election campaign — one he had not yet committed to running — in Boston, with City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell already launching bids. Walsh’s selection could meet some backlash from progressives, who favored Su or Levin, whose path was complicated by the thin House Democratic majority.

This story is breaking and will be updated.