Televangelist Pat Robertson says Trump lives in an ‘alternate reality’ and should move on from election loss

Politics

Televangelist Pat Robertson, a prominent conservative backer of Donald Trump, said Monday that the President is living in an “alternate reality” and should “move on” from his 2020 election loss.

“With all his talent, and the ability to raise money and draw large crowds, the President still lives in an alternate reality,” Robertson said Monday on “The 700 Club.” “He really does. People say, ‘Well he lies about this, that and the other.’ But he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth.”

Robertson — who prayed for Trump’s win in 2020 and once suggested that whoever is “revolting” against Trump is “revolting against what God’s plan is for America” — joins a growing list of prominent conservatives who are telling Trump it’s time to accept his clear election loss. In particular, Robertson is a uniquely influential figure among evangelicals, a critical part of the President’s base.

Trump has “done a marvelous job for the economy,” Robertson said Monday, but argued that he is “very erratic.”

“He’s fired people, he’s fought people and he’s insulted people, and he keeps going down the line. So it’s a mixed bag,” Robertson said of the President. “And I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.'”

He also cast doubt on Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn the election results.

“I had prayed and hoped that there might be some better solution, but I think it’s all over,” said Robertson, who previously said he was told by God that Trump would win the 2020 election.

“I think the Electoral College has spoken. I think the Biden corruption has not totally been brought to fruition, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Electoral College and I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything and I think we’re going to see a President (Joe) Biden, and I also think we’ll be seeing as President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden.”

Robertson also said it would be a “mistake” for Trump to run in 2024 and instead touted Trump’s former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as a potential successor.

“I think it’s a sideshow. I think it would be a mistake. My money would be on Nikki Haley. I think she’d make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party,” he said.

A growing list of Trump supporters have called on the President to accept the election results, especially in light of the Electoral College’s affirmation of Biden’s victory last week. Last month, Trump conservative radio ally Hugh Hewitt wrote in The Washington Post that “Trump in 2020 won for everyone in the party but himself” and now “must look forward.” Geraldo Rivera, a Fox News correspondent and Trump’s longtime friend, urged the President to “say goodbye with grace (and) dignity” and that “it’s over.”