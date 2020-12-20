Sidney Powell back at the White House Sunday night

Politics

Attorney Sidney Powell, who has repeatedly pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, was spotted leaving the White House late Sunday evening just days after a heated Oval Office meeting with some of President Donald Trump’s advisers.

She was spotted by CNN leaving the residence side of the White House shortly before 9 p.m. ET.

Powell denied that she was meeting with Trump, but when pressed again as to whether she met with the President or other White House officials, she retorted: “It would be none of your business.”

Powell declined to answer when asked whether the President plans to appoint her as a special counsel to investigate alleged voter fraud, something that came up during Friday’s meeting — which Trump convened — when White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone pushed back intensely on the suggestion of putting Powell in such a capacity.

Friday’s meeting, where Powell was joined by her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, began as an impromptu gathering but devolved and eventually broke out into screaming matches at certain points as some of Trump’s aides pushed back on Powell and Flynn’s more outrageous suggestions about overturning the election, two people familiar with the matter previously told CNN. The meeting was first reported by the New York Times.

Powell has focused her conspiracies on voting machines and has floated the notion of having a special counsel inspect the machines for flaws.

Shortly after that meeting Friday, Trump’s campaign staff received a memo from the campaign legal team on Saturday instructing them to preserve all documents related to Dominion Voting Systems and Powell in anticipation of potential litigation by the company against the pro-Trump attorney.

The memo, viewed by CNN, references a letter Dominion sent to Powell last week demanding she publicly retract her accusations and instructs campaign staff not to alter, destroy or discard records that could be relevant.

Though the campaign once distanced itself from Powell, Trump has been urging other people to fight like she has, according to multiple people familiar with his remarks. He has asked for more people making her arguments, which are often baseless and filled with conspiracy theories, on television.