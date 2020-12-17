Alabama GOP congressman becomes 4th House member in a week to disclose Covid-19 diagnosis

Politics

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama wrote on Twitter Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, the fourth member of Congress in the past week to announce a positive test for the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Rogers wrote in the tweet. “I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating. I am experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise I am in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

Rogers’ announcement comes a day after the United States broke records for the highest daily number of new reported coronavirus cases and the most recorded daily deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

His announcement follows others prominent members who’ve disclosed their diagnoses over the past week including Reps. Devin Nunes and Ken Calvert, both California Republicans, and GOP Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina.

The spike in coronavirus cases in the country is reflected on Capitol Hill, as well. Rogers is the 49th member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus or for its antibodies, according to CNN’s count, which includes two members who were “presumed positive” before tests were widely available. The count includes 11 senators — two Democrats, nine Republicans — and 38 members of the House — 11 Democrat, 27 Republican — for a total of 13 Democrats and 36 Republicans across both chambers.

Rogers did not speak on the House floor Wednesday, nor did he vote. On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a new rule that only members with masks on will be recognized on the floor of the House, and members can no longer remove their masks while speaking.