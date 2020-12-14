Lawmakers aim to release massive $1.4 trillion government funding bill Tuesday

Politics

House and Senate appropriators are planning to unveil Tuesday a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund federal agencies until the end of September, giving Congress little margin for error to avoid another government shutdown by Friday — with party leaders still at odds over what provisions should be included to give Americans relief from the economic crisis ravaging the country.

The goal is to jam the omnibus proposal through both chambers by Friday, a move that would give most of Congress little time to review its contents.

House and Senate leaders still want to tie possible Covid relief provisions to the proposal, but it’s unclear yet what the two sides will agree to include — if anything at all.

It remains possible that Congress may have to pass another short-term stopgap to keep agencies afloat to give more time for Covid relief talks.