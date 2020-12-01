William Barr says there is no evidence of widespread fraud in presidential election

Politics

The Justice Department hasn’t found evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud that could have changed the result of last month’s presidential election, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press published Tuesday.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Barr, who prior to the election echoed President Donald Trump’s claims that mail-in voting wasn’t secure, said both the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security have looked into claims of fraud and come up empty.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results,” Barr said. “And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.