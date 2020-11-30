Grassley returns to Senate office after testing positive for Covid-19

Politics

Sen. Chuck Grassley returned to his Senate office Monday after testing positive for Covid-19 and completing a quarantine earlier this month, and he called on Congress to pass additional coronavirus relief legislation.

Grassley, who is 87 and the most senior Republican in the chamber, tested positive for the virus on November 17, but remained asymptomatic throughout his quarantine, the Iowa Republican said in a statement, which said his return was cleared by his doctors.

“While I continued working from home during my quarantine, I’m glad to be back in the office working for Iowans. During my quarantine, I heard from so many Iowans and Americans across the country. I’m thankful for their prayers and well wishes,” Grassley said. “This disease affects people differently. I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

He continued, “Promising vaccine news means there is light at the end of the tunnel. That makes staying vigilant in the coming months all the more important. Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon.”

Grassley, as president pro tempore, is in the presidential line of succession.