Biden expected to deliver Thanksgiving address ahead of holiday

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver a “Thanksgiving address” on Wednesday afternoon in which he will speak to the “shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season” and assure the nation “that we can and will get through the current crisis together,” according to the Biden transition team.

The Thanksgiving holiday comes as coronavirus cases spike nationwide, bringing the total of deaths in the US up to nearly 260,000 as of Wednesday, and as a fresh wave of public health restrictions have been put in place to control the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving, and the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked Americans to keep their indoor holiday gatherings as “small as you possibly can.”

Biden, who was projected to win the presidential election more than two weeks ago, was informed on Tuesday by the General Services Administration that the Trump administration was ready to begin the formal transition process. Trump has so far refused to concede the election that Biden won decisively, and his administration had until this week held up the transition process as the President continued to make false claims about election rigging and widespread voter fraud.

Despite the roadblocks put up by the Trump administration, Biden’s team has moved ahead announcing with top appointments and nominations for the President-elect’s administration. On Tuesday, Biden introduced several key members of his foreign policy and national security teams at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, and each of the six nominees and appointees delivered remarks.