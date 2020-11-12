Rep. Don Young, oldest member of Congress, tests positive for Covid-19

Politics

Rep. Don Young announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” the Alaska Republican tweeted.

Young, who is 87, faces a higher risk from the disease given his age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is among those aged 85 or older.”

Young, who is Alaska’s only congressional representative, holds the title of “Dean of the House” as the longest-serving member of the current House. He first took office in 1973.

Young is also the oldest member of Congress in either chamber.

The news of his diagnosis came the same day that the staff for Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, an Iowa Republican, announced that she has also tested positive for Covid-19.

“She feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion until advised to do otherwise by her physician,” the staff’s statement read.