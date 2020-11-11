Biden poised to announce his chief of staff as early as Thursday, with Ron Klain the leading finalist

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to name his White House chief of staff as early as Thursday, with longtime adviser Ron Klain the leading finalist for the post, three people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Biden is also narrowing in on selecting the rest of his senior team of West Wing advisers, CNN has learned, with some announcements also possible before the end of the week, followed by others in weeks to come.

Klain served as Biden’s chief of staff during the opening years of his vice presidency and has been seen as the top prospect for the critical job as gatekeeper to the president. Klain also served as White House Ebola response coordinator in 2014 and has taken considerable interest in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a central priority for the incoming Biden administration.

Biden does not expect to make any announcements on Cabinet nominations until after Thanksgiving, he has said, with advisers adding that “early December” is the target date. The first batch of announcements are likely to be for those with health, economic and defense portfolios, officials said, with other Cabinet members possibly delayed until early January, when the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoffs are known and it’s clear whether Republicans have maintained control of the Senate.