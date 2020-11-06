The week in 17 headlines
It’s been a wild week, with Americans closely tracking races both up and down the ballot. CNN still hasn’t called the presidency, but Biden is getting closer every hour with new votes coming in from battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Monday
- More than 96 million Americans have voted with one day to go until Election Day
- Several battleground states seeing surge of new Covid-19 cases
Tuesday
- Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky, defeating Democrat Amy McGrath
- Democrat Doug Jones loses Alabama Senate seat to Republican Tommy Tuberville
- Georgia Senate race heads to runoff between Loeffler and Warnock
Wednesday
- Trump seeks to delegitimize vote even as his campaign says math will turn his way
- GOP candidate wins state seat after dying from Covid-19
- Task force warns new coronavirus cases are increasing ‘exponentially’ in weekly state reports
Thursday
- Control of US Senate may fall to 2 Georgia seats
- Biden urges calm as votes are counted, saying ‘the process is working’
- Trump supporters: ‘Count the vote’ and ‘Stop the vote’
- Fact check: Trump delivers the most dishonest speech of his presidency as Biden closes in on victory
- Montana, Arizona, New Jersey and South Dakota approve marijuana ballot measures, CNN projects
Friday
- Trump and GOP lawsuits challenging election flail in court
- Trump has told people he has no plans to concede even if his path to victory is blocked
- Biden poised to move quickly on transition if he’s declared winner
- Mark Kelly defeats Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally in key pickup for Democrats
And that was the week in 17 headlines.
