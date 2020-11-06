Here’s why the vote count is still going in key states

Politics

The presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remains uncalled as election workers across the nation, including in key states, continue to plow through ballots.

Counts were delayed by a record flood of mail-in ballots. Officials in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state, were prevented from processing those ballots until Election Day, leading to a backlog.

Here’s what’s happening in each state as of 9 a.m. ET:

Arizona

Officials in Maricopa, Arizona’s biggest county, said workers would resume counting about 204,000 outstanding early ballots on Friday morning and begin reporting results at 11 a.m. ET.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CNN on Thursday afternoon that if Maricopa County maintained the pace it had set Wednesday — tallying 140,000 ballots in a single day — “we will have a much more clear picture of where things stand” in the presidential contest in Arizona by Friday evening.

Another 46,000 ballots were outstanding in Pima County, home to Tucson, Hobbs said.

Georgia

Biden took a narrow lead in Georgia after Clayton County in Atlanta’s suburbs reported.

Trump’s lead dropped steadily as more ballots were counted Thursday, and Biden took the lead on Friday morning.

Georgia’s secretary of state said at 9 a.m. ET Friday there were just over 8,000 ballots still to be counted. The majority of them, about 4,800, were from Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta.

State official Gabriel Sterling on Thursday stressed the need for patience in the interest of accuracy.

“The effort here is to make sure that everybody’s … legal vote is counted properly,” Sterling told reporters. “These close elections require us to be diligent and make sure we do everything right.”

Nevada

The bulk of outstanding ballots in Nevada are in Clark County, which covers Las Vegas — the Silver State’s most populous. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said on Thursday that officials expected to release a batch of 51,000 votes Friday morning.

Clark County has about 70% of all of Nevada’s active registered voters.

Nevada’s secretary of state said Thursday some 190,150 ballots statewide remained to be counted, 90% of which came from Clark County. An additional 2,500 provisional ballots need to be approved by Friday.

It’s hard to determine how many ballots are outstanding in Nevada because the state is one of a handful that mailed ballots to all active registered voters. Election officials will count mail-in ballots received through November 10, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

North Carolina

Trump leads in North Carolina by more than 75,000 votes, with an estimated 95% reported. The state is not expected to report any additional results until next week.

To finish its count, North Carolina is waiting to see if 116,000 outstanding requested absentee ballots are returned by November 12. In North Carolina, an Election Day-postmarked ballot can be counted if it is received by 5 p.m. ET on November 12.

But the state still does not know how many of those 116,000 voters chose to instead vote in person or to drop off their ballots on Election Day, so the number of potential outstanding votes could shrink.

“With very few exceptions, North Carolina’s numbers are not going to move until November 12 or 13,” North Carolina State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said Wednesday.

Pennsylvania

Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania after more ballots from Philadelphia were reported on Friday morning.

Philadelphia reported more than 31,000 votes just before 9 a.m. ET on Friday morning as counties in Pennsylvania continue to count absentee ballots.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan said an official in Philadelphia was calling it “a full-court press to get this done.” Philadelphia has fewer than 20,000 ballots remaining.

In Bucks County, the most competitive of the suburban counties outside of Philadelphia, the race has been tight with about 95% of votes reported.

“A note from a Bucks County official yesterday was that they’ve been tracking the mail-in ballots that are coming in. They have trended to be about 77% for Joe Biden,” Bolduan added.

In Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, officials estimate there are about 36,000 ballots left to count. That includes 29,000 ballots that can’t be counted until Friday at 5 p.m. ET because of a court order. There are approximately 10-15,000 provisional ballots, according to county officials.

