The week in 17 headlines
This week, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had their last debate in Nashville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, tensions peaked on Capitol Hill as Democrats and Republicans struggled to pass a stimulus bill that would provide sorely needed aid to millions of Americans. We are 11 days out from Election Day.
Monday
- Republicans doubt Mnuchin and Pelosi can come up with a stimulus deal they can support
- WH task force member escalates dangerous anti-science view
- Trump trashes Fauci and makes baseless coronavirus claims in campaign call
- Birx tells friends she was relieved after Trump adviser Scott Atlas’ inaccurate mask tweet was removed
Tuesday
- Fearing a loss, GOP senators keep distance from Trump and begin to ponder party’s future
- Trump abruptly ends ’60 Minutes’ interview before planned taping of joint appearance with Pence
- Parents of 545 children separated at US border still can’t be found
- New York Times: Tax records show Trump maintains Chinese bank account
Wednesday
- Obama delivers a blistering rebuke of Trump in his return to the campaign trail
- Mitt Romney says he did not vote for Trump in the 2020 election
- Trump administration pushes for last-minute foreign policy wins in final campaign sprint
Thursday
- Senate Judiciary Committee advances Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite Democratic boycott
- Wisconsin using overflow facility to keep up with Covid-19 cases
- ‘I ran because of you!’: Trump sounds off at Biden
Friday
- Joe Biden maintains big cash advantage in campaign’s waning days
- US embassy in Turkey warns of potential terror attack threat in Istanbul
- CNN Poll: Biden wins final presidential debate
And that was the week in 17 headlines.
