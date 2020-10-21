Fauci and Trump spoke during the President’s Covid-19 recovery

Politics

Before President Donald Trump started trashing Dr. Anthony Fauci this week as a “disaster,” the two men spoke during the President’s Covid-19 recovery, two administration officials tell CNN.

Following that discussion between Trump and Fauci, a White House official was also in touch with the nation’s top infectious diseases expert about Trump’s condition prior to last week’s town hall.

Earlier this week, Trump slammed Fauci and other government scientists for their handling of the coronavirus. As it turns out, Trump and at least one White House official were seeking his expertise during the President’s recovery from the virus.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong,” Trump said earlier this week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.