Supreme Court rejects GOP attempt to require mail-in ballots be received by Election Day in Pennsylvania

Politics

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania will be counted if they are received three days within Election Day, even if they do not have a postmark, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Four justices dissented from the order, signaling that the court was equally divided, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s three liberals.

The ruling is a loss to state Republicans who sought to require that only ballots received by Election Day be counted.

