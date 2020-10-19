Florida’s early vote skewing younger so far

Politics

Early returns in Florida show the critical battleground state’s pre-Election Day electorate is currently trending younger than four years ago.

In ballots returned before in-person voting opened on Monday, Florida voters under 65 years old accounted for about half the ballots cast, marking a 12-point uptick in their share of the early vote compared to this time in 2016. The share of seniors aged 65 or older has dropped from about 64% of the pre-election vote then to just 52% now.

This boost in early turnout among younger voters may reflect nationwide organizing efforts to mobilize young people to vote early, while seniors in the state may already be accustomed to voting early in previous cycles.

This shift comes as both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been courting the highly coveted senior vote in the Sunshine State. In 2016, Trump won about 57% of their vote, according to exit polls, which helped boost his one-percentage point victory in the state.

This detailed voting information comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving new insights into who is voting before November.

More than 28 million general election ballots have been cast, according to a survey of election officials in 46 states and the District of Columbia by CNN, Edison Research, and Catalist.

These pre-Election Day votes represent almost 20% of the more than 136 million presidential ballots cast overall in 2016, although this cycle’s turnout is expected to be much higher.

With roughly two weeks until November 3, the already-skyrocketing ballot return numbers reflect a major shift towards early voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with high interest in the general election. Democratic politicians have been leading the charge towards mail voting, while some Republicans, most notably the President, have warned against voting by mail, making baseless claims of voter fraud.

Here are the toplines from three key states with data available from Catalist, which analyzed more than 24 million ballots cast in 36 states so far.

Florida

The number of ballots already cast in the Sunshine State has doubled compared to this point in 2016.

Democrats are significantly outpacing Republicans in their share of ballots cast so far, marking a turnaround from 2016. Currently, Democrats account for nearly half the votes, with Republicans making up about 30%. Around the same time four years ago, the 43% of ballots cast by Republicans just topped Democrats’ 40% of ballots cast.

This is not predictive of the ultimate outcome, however, as polling nationwide indicates Republicans strongly prefer to vote in person on Election Day.

The racial composition of Florida’s early voting electorate has shifted somewhat since 2016, with White voters making up a slightly smaller share of those who’ve already cast ballots and Black voters making up a slightly larger share.

At this point four years ago, White voters comprised 77% early voters, but they now represent 71%. Black voters have increased their share of the early vote from 8% in 2016 to 11% currently. Hispanic voters comprise about 13% of those who’ve already voted in Florida, about the same as this point four years ago.

Nevada

Trump started Monday in Nevada Monday following appearances there and in other key states over the weekend. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Nevada by almost 2.5 percentage points, and the Silver State is currently rated “Lean Democratic.”

Nevada changed its voting system this year and mailed ballots to all active registered voters, while also leaving some in-person voting options available. So far, the state isn’t seeing as huge an increase in pre-Election Day ballots cast as some other states, according to Catalist data.

The 53% of votes currently from Nevada Democrats is more than double the 25% of the ballots cast by Republicans so far. Democrats had a 15-point lead on Republicans in their share of the early vote around the same time four years ago.

The breakdown of Nevada’s early voting electorate by race remains consistent with this point in the 2016 cycle. White voters currently comprise approximately 69% of those who have already cast ballots, followed by Hispanic voters at 12%, Black voters at 9% and Asian voters at 8%.

The state also features the most equal gender split of ballots cast of all CNN’s competitively rated states — 50% women and 49% men so far. In most of the other key states, women make up about 55% of the ballot returns.

The age breakdown in Nevada remains similar to what it was at this point four years ago. Voters 18-21 are up slightly as a share of those who have cast ballots already. Unlike in most of CNN’s key states, voters 65 or older make up the same share as they did in 2016 (48%).

Arizona

Trump is scheduled to hold campaign rallies later on Monday in Arizona, a key state that he won by more than 3 percentage points in 2016. CNN now rates the Grand Canyon State as “Lean Democratic.”

Catalist data analyzed so far shows the total ballots cast in Arizona is higher than at this point four years ago, but the uptick is not as significant as in other states. This is not surprising given the state’s history of mail-in voting.

Similar to Florida, voters 65 or older make up a smaller share of Arizona’s early voters so far this year compared to 2016. Four years ago, 55% of ballots already cast were from those voters; now it’s 47%. All other age groups have seen their share of the early vote increase slightly.

The partisan breakdown of early voters shows about 25% more Democrats have already cast ballots compared to this point in 2016, while 11% fewer Republicans have. Overall, Democrats are responsible for 45% of the ballots cast so far this cycle, while Republicans have cast 31%.

About a third of all Arizona voters are not registered with either major party. Currently, those voters account for a little less than a quarter of the ballots cast so far.

By race, Arizona’s early voters currently account for similar shares of the early vote compared to four years ago. White voters represent 76% of ballots already cast, down slightly from 78% in 2016. Hispanic voters account for the second largest share of early voters at 13% (the same as at this point in 2016), followed by Black voters at 5% and Asian voters at 3% (up one point each from 2016).