Trump raises $135 million less than Biden in September as former VP outpaces him for another month

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee announced a joint fundraising haul of $247.8 million in the month of September — up from the $210 million the GOP raised in August, but far behind the massive total raised by former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats in the final stretch of the campaign.

Biden raised $383 million in September, breaking a monthly fundraising total record that his campaign had just set in August. Biden and the Democratic Party outraised Trump and the Republicans by $135 million in September.

By comparison, Hillary Clinton raised $154 million in September of 2016.

Trump’s campaign has been raising and spending money at an historic clip, but Biden and the Democrats quickly turned the tables in August after the Democratic convention and the selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate.

In addition to raising significantly more money in both August and September, the Biden campaign also has more money in the bank to spend in the final month of race. The Trump campaign will report $251.4 million cash on hand, while Biden has $432 million.

Despite the $180 million disadvantage, the Trump campaign said it is confident they will have enough resources to sustain the effort to reelect the President.

In a tweet announcing the fundraising totals, Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, wrote, “President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election.”